Didn't have a strategy, played with open heart: 'Fearless' Lovlina after beating ex world champion Chen

Lovlina Borgohain's fearless approach has ensured India its second medal at Tokyo Olympics, but speaking to the media after her win, the 23-year-old boxer said she did not have a strategy for her fight against former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei.





"I did not have a strategy because it's easy for opponents to figure it out so I took my chances and wanted to take it as it comes. I played with my heart and had a lot of fun," said Lovlina.





"After being defeated four times by the same opponent, this time I had challenged myself to win. I had to win this bout because I had to prove a point to myself, not to others," she added.





Speaking about her fearless performance, the boxer chuckled as she revealed how her attitude towards the game changed. "I wasn't like this earlier. I would be scared before getting into the ring for every game and although the fear began to decrease with every fight, once I learned to trust myself, I began to play fearlessly," Lovlina said.









Even though Lovlina is happy about her win in the quarter finals, she has saved most of the excitement till after the Olympics. The media-shy boxer added during an interaction that she has a lot of people to thank but it would have to wait till games are over.





Lovlina, who had learned Muay Thai during her early years as a boxer, said that the training helped her get into nationals.









Even though the 23-year-old is assured of a bronze medal, Lovlina is prepping for a gold. "I have my eyes on a gold medal and am preparing for the semi-final," she said.



