Tokyo Olympics: Scintillating Sindhu sails into the semis

Tokyo :

In a result that raises hopes among Indians, PV Sindhu marched into the semifinals of the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics after a stunning 21-13, 22-2- over fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi.





From cross-court shots to slices, from lobs to spins, from returns to smashes, PV Sindhu did everything to perfection in the 56-minute game.





For most of the game, the fourth-seeded Japanese had no replies to the Indian’s endearing shots.





The match was full of long delightful rallies keeping the fans wanting for more. Both the players gave the fans a treat to watch.





In the first set, the Indian ace’s aggressive front foot game overpowered the defensively strong Japanese. The second set began similarly, with Sindhu racing to a 15-11 lead. But in a matter of few minutes, Yamaguchi gave a comeback to take a 20-18 lead. With the set at stake, Sindhu rallied her troops to give a stunning comeback to take the set 22-20, and the game.





In an Olympics tournament where the country has seen more lows than highs, all hopes pin on PV Sindhu to give us a glimmer of success come August 8.





However, for Sindhu, the test does not stop here. Sindhu would want to emulate her silver medal-winning performance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.





For her to progress to the final, the Indian shuttler faces the sternest of tests as she comes up against World Number 1 Tsai Tzu Ying.





Tsai Tzu Ying was one of Sindhu’s scalps on her way to the finals in Rio but the World Number 1 has grown multifold in the past few years, and looks unbeatable in her current form.





Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally











