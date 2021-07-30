Fri, Jul 30, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari crashes out in quarters

Published: Jul 30,202112:01 PM by Akshay Kumar

Deepika Kumari crashes out of Olympics after her dismal numbers against Korea's An San. The Indian lost in straight sets 6-0.

File photo
Chennai:
An San, who is still hogging the limelight after she was part of the Tokyo Olympics' gold-winning team in mixed and team events, is on steady pursuit to win the individual event as well.

San's perfect-10 in all the three arrows of the first set was enough to unsettle Deepika who then hit a slew of 7s throughout the match making the Korean's passage through her a childsplay.

Deepika Kumari's Olympics dream has come to a dead-end with Atanu Das shouldering the archery medal hopes all by himself.

An San will have her semifinals match in a bit.

