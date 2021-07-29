TNPL 2021: Trichy Warriors prevail in the low-scoring encounter

Chennai :

Trichy faced initial hiccups in their run-chase losing three wickets under 10 overs and under 40 runs. Tirupur looked poised for pulling off an upset till Nidhish Rajagopal and Adithya Ganesh came to the fore and steered the Trichy Warriors to a smooth finish.





Nidhish and Adithya knew what was expected of them, so they neither played careless cricket nor felt the need for slogging the ball. Both the batsmen have a strike rate just over 100, and they made sure they didn't overdo anything. Their responsible knocks filled with timely boundaries ensured RTW's third win of the season.





The Tirupur bowlers, with exception to the initial success, do not have much to cheer about. Mohan Prasath's 2/26 in four overs gave the impression that the Tirupur Thamizhans were in the fight, briefly however.





Choosing to field after winning the toss, the Trichy Warriors put the Tirupur batsmen exactly where they wanted to. Other than Dinesh's 26, there is less to chew on in the Tirupur batting.





Poiyamozhi scalped 3/25 in his spell causing a lot of damage to Tirupur. Except for the time when Trichy was 38/3 Tirupur never looked dangerous and never tilted the needle towards them.





Registering its third win, the Trichy Warriors sit right on top of the table while the Tirupur Thamizhans remain in sixth position after its second loss.





The Ruby Trichy Warriors will face Salem Spartans on August 1 and after an embarrassing defeat from the current table toppers, the Tirupur Thamizhans will clash against the top-half placed Lyca Kovai Kings on July 31.