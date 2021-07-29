TNCA gesture to former cricketers, officials

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Thursday announced instituting a one-time payment for former cricketers, match officials and groundsmen who have done yeomen service to cricket in general and to the TNCA in particular.
Chennai: It is aimed to provide this benefit to those who have not got the one time benefit from the BCCI, TNCA said in a press release. The beneficiaries for 2021 are: K R Rajagopal, Najam Hussain, S V S Mani and R Prabhakar (cricketers) and K Parthasarathy (groundsman). Each year a set of cricketers, match officials and groundsmen will be identified and be awarded Rs five lakh each as one-time benefit out of the surplus earned from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) tournament of each year. The one-time benefit will be handed over by former President of TNCA and BCCI N Srinivasan during the course of the TNPL tournament. The TNPL Governing Council will decide the number of beneficiaries in the subsequent years, the release said.
Conversations