Ind vs SL: Dhawan wins toss, opts to bat in decisive 3rd T20 against Lanka, Warrier makes debut

Colombo :

India have replaced injured Navdeep Saini, who hurt his shoulder while fielding on Wednesday, with debutant Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier.





Sri Lanka also have replaced injured Isuru Udana with Pathum Nissanka.





India won the first match while Sri Lanka equalled the series by winning the second T20 on Wednesday.





Teams:





India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya and Varun Chakravarthy.





Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera.