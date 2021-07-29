Tokyo Olympics: Indian rowers finish 11th overall in Tokyo

Tokyo :

In Thursday's Final B, the race held to decide the classifications for crews that had failed to advance from the semifinals, the Indian pair rowed hard and finished fifth with a time of 6 minutes 29.66 seconds at the Sea Forest Waterway. Spanish finished first with a timing of 6:15.45 and Poland came second in 6:16.01.





The 11th place is the best performance ever by any Indian rowing crew at the Olympics.





The scullers had come up with their best timing in the semifinals when they clocked 6:24.41 but could not make it to the top three, who made it to the final. Ireland came first with a timing of 6:05.33, the world's best timing this season.





They had shown steady improvement in Tokyo as Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh had managed only 6:40.33 in the heat and a pedestrian 6:51.36 in the repechage race.





