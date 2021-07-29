Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu storms into the quarterfinals

Chennai :

PV Sindhu thrashed Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in two-straight sets 21-15 and 21-13 to win the round of 16 game.





Sindhu has qualified for the quarterfinals stage and is two wins away from an assured medal and is three wins away from gold.





The world number 6 Indian shuttler never gave a room to the Danish shuttler Mia to gain inroads in the game. Mia closed in with Sindhu on 16-15 in set one but Sindhu upped her aggressive play to score five consecutive points to win the set 21-15.





Sindhu's precise smashes and Mia's misjudgements on shuttle landings & service errors pretty much sums up how much of a one-sided game this was.





Mia wasn't lucky enough to get as close to Sindhu's numbers in the second set like she did in the first set. The margin was maintained at 3/4 points by Sindhu's virtuoso which was then extended to an unassailable eight-point lead, handing her the set and the game.





Sindhu's quarterfinals game will be against either Korea's Kim Ga-eun or Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. If Sindhu's fine form continues another medal could beckon India.