TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies defeat Salem Spartans by 4 wickets

CSG opener Narayan Jagadeesan struck his 16th TNPL fifty and picked up the man of the match award

Chennai :

After earning just a solitary point from its opening two matches, two-time winner Chepauk registered its maiden TNPL 2021 victory. The ever-consistent Narayan Jagadeesan (52 off 40 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes), U Sasidev (42 off 30 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) and pacer R Sonu Yadav (3 for 21 off 4 overs) rose to the occasion to lift CSG off the bottom of the table.





All-rounder Harish Kumar (2 for 39 in 4 overs & 27 not out off 14 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) was unstoppable with both bat and ball at the death for Chepauk, which outscored Salem’s total of 142 for seven with 1.1 overs left in the tank. CSG eventually got the job done without much fuss, but was in dire straits early in its run-chase.





Captain and opening batsman Kaushik Gandhi (0) caused no worry for Salem while debutant S Radhakrishnan, in at No.4, also didn’t trouble the scorers. S Sujay (10) and veteran Rajagopal Sathish (1) too had short stays at the crease as Chepauk was faltering at 26 for four in the seventh over.





Chasing the remaining 110-odd runs in 13 overs looked a tall order, but Jagadeesan and Sasidev paced their innings beautifully. The right-left combination stitched 77 runs off 49 deliveries for the fifth wicket, punishing the loose balls. At what he refers to as his “favourite” venue, Jagadeesan brought up his second successive TNPL 2021 half-century with a maximum off Murugan Ashwin’s bowling.





Jagadeesan and the left-handed Sasidev, who was at his attacking best in the middle overs, couldn’t take their team past the line but had Harish to thank.





Earlier, Sonu Yadav made a stunning comeback after conceding 10 runs off the very first over of the match. Skipper Daryl S Ferrario (39 off 22 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes), Vijay Shankar (32 off 28 balls) and opener KH Gopinath (33 off 24 balls) helped Salem post a respectable score. Spartans had been invited to bat by rival captain Kaushik, who won the toss.





BRIEF SCORES: Match 1: Salem Spartans 142/7 in 20 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 39, R Sonu Yadav 3/21) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 145/6 in 18.5 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 52, U Sasidev 42, Harish Kumar 27*, G Periyasamy 2/28, Murugan Ashwin 2/26)





Match 2: Lyca Kovai Kings 172/5 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 61, Shahrukh Khan 58*, L Kiran Akash 2/40) beat Siechem Madurai Panthers 153/8 in 20 overs (NS Chaturved 39, R Divakar 3/18, S Ajith Ram 3/24, Abhishek Tanwar 2/43)