Wed, Jul 28, 2021

India set Sri Lanka 133-run target to win 2nd T20

Published: Jul 28,202109:42 PM by PTI

Invited to bat, a depleted India scored 132 for five on a sluggish pitch against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International, here on Wednesday.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @ICC
Colombo:
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the Indians with his 40-run knock while Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (2/29) took two of the four wickets that fell. 

India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opener by 38 runs. 

Brief Scores: 

India: 132 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29; A Dananjaya 2/29, D Shanaka 1/14, W Hasaranga 1/30)

