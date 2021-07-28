Ind vs SL: Devdutt, Ruturaj among four debutants as Covid-hit India bat first against Sri Lanka

Colombo :

The match, which was postponed after India all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, also led to isolation of eight visiting team players who however were found negative after RT-PCR tests.





The depleted Indian side has debutants in IPL stars Ruturaj Gaikwad Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya as the visitors have only five specialists batsmen after both Pandya brothers were ruled out of the series.





Teams:





India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy





Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.