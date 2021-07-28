TNPL 2021: Jagadeesan and Sasidev shine as they steer Chepauk Super Gillies to their first win

Chennai :

It was a slow start for the Super Gillies as the Spartans nicked three wickets in the powerplay and restricted their run chase to just 26/3 by the end of it. Skipper Kaushik was dismissed for a duck in the first over and rest of the top order crumbled except for Jagadeesan, who was the key to their win. He stitched a powerful 50-run partnership with Sasidev and emerged with a half century for himself during his game changing knock.





After Jagadeeesan’s wicket fell, Harish Kumar took up the task and saw the match through.





In the bowling side, Salem’s Periyasamy and Murugan Ashwin were phenomenol as they pocketed two wickets each in the right moment during the innings.





In the first innings, Spartans with the help of Vijay Shankar and Daryl put up a target of 143 for the Chepuak team.





Brief scores:





Chepauk Super Gillies: Jagadeesan 52(40), Sasidev 42(30), Harish 27(14); Sonu Yadav 3(21), Sathish 1(18)





Salem Spartans: Gopinath 33(24), Vijay Shankar 32(28), Daryl 39(22); Periyasamy 2(28), Murugan Ashwin 2(26)