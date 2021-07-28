Wed, Jul 28, 2021

Office-bearers of TN basketball association elected

Published: Jul 28,2021

Aadhav Arjuna has been elected as president of the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA).

Representative Image
Chennai:
Sendhil V Thyagarajan, T A Andrapathy, D R Balamurugan and Aashritha Devi Talluri were elected as vice-presidents while Aezaz Ahmed was elected as secretary. 

The elections were conducted here recently by the court- appointed election officer Justice G M Akbar Ali, a press release said. 

Earlier, office-bearers of 30 district basketball associations were elected. 

V Ragothaman, treasurer of Basketball Federation of India, and J M Fernando, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Olympic Association, and S Balasubramaniyam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Squash Racket Association, were present during the elections.

