TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies restrict Salem Spartans to a mediocre score of 142/7

Salem had a positive start with Gopinath setting the cornerstone with his solid 33(24) knock in the initial overs. Skipper Daryl and Vijay Shankar picked up from where Gopinath left after he was dismissed by Sathish. Daryl and Vijay Shankar put up a 50-run partnership in the middle over to up the ante. But Salem peaked in the middle overs as Chepauk Super Gillies entered the fray with Vijay Shankar’s dismissal.





Super Gillies’ bowlers took the game from the Spartans especially Sonu Yadav, who bowled the game changing over, picking 3 wickets and conceding only 21 runs in his four overs. Sathish picked the important wicket of Gopinath and bowled one of the economical overs. The bowlers were exceptional in the death overs restricting the score.





Brief score: Gopinath 33(24), Vijay Shankar 32(28), Daryl 39(22); Sonu Yadav 3(21), Sathish 1(18)