TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies elect to bowl against Salem Spartans

“I think the wicket will remain the same. We are looking to improve ourselves,” said CSG skipper Kaushik Gandhi as they are looking to secure their first win of the tournament.





While Salem Spartans are playing with the same team, CSG will have Radhakrishnan coming in instead of Rahul.





Playing XI:





Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), S Sujay, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, S Radhakrishnan, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander





Salem Saprtans: S Abishek, Gopinath, Akshay Srinivasan, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario(c), Murugan Ashwin, Rajendran Karthikeyan, Umashankar Sushil(w), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, G Periyaswamy