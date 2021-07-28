ICC T20 Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain their top-10 positions, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal move up

Dubai :

However, both Rahul and Kohli are not part of the Indian team that is playing a T20 series in Sri Lanka, the dividends of which were reaped by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who moved up to 16th position in the bowlers'' list after his 4/22 in the first game last Sunday.





Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was economical in the first game, has gained 10 places to be 21st on that list where Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga with a stellar performance is placed second.





In the T20I batsmen's list, Rohit Sharma has dropped to 14th without playing while Shikhar Dhawan after his 38-ball-46 is now 29th.





In the ODI list, Kohli and Rohit trail Pakistan's Babar Azam in the top-10 while Jasprit Bumrah is the lone Indian at seventh in the bowlers'' table.





In the all-rounder's list, Ravindra Jadeja remained static at No 9.