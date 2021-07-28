Tokyo Olympics: Archer Pravin Jadhav knocked out 6-0 in 1/16 elimination

Chennai :

Knocked out in the 1/16 elimination round, Pravin Jadhav faced a similar fate to that of Tarundeep Rai.





Pravin Jadhav was defeated by USA's Brady Ellison in three straight sets 6-0. Jadhav was given no room by Brady to make a comeback. Also, regular 7s and 8s was the domocle's sword of Pravin Jadhav.





Jadhav earlier handed a 6-0 drubbing to Russia's Galson Bazarzhapov with 29-27, 28-27 and 28-24 in the 1/32 elimination round.





With this loss, Jadhav's individual medal prospect has slipped through. Ellison will be in action in the 1/8 elimination round on 31 July. The scoreline of this game is 27-28, 26-27 and 23-26.



