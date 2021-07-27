TNPL 2021: Dindigul Dragons seal their second win, defeat Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets

Chennai :

Dindigul started their campaign ahead of the run rate and scored 50/0 by the end of the powerplay which made a huge difference in their run chase. Dragons’ skipper Hari Nishanth led the team with his brilliant innings with Arun supporting him. Trichy Warriors entered the fray eventually when their captain Rahil Shah set the motion with his breakthrough wicket, Hari Nishanth 38(26). The bowlers followed their captain and picked three wickets in the middle overs including the danger man, Mani bharathi’s wicket leaving their opponent flabbergasted.





But a couple of misfields that paved way for boundaries mended the damage from Mani Bharathi’s dismissal. The confidence and pace were back as Monik Hariharan and Swaminathan continued to hit couple more boundaries.





Trichy’s Rahila Shah and Poiyamozhi were brilliant with the ball during the innings as they pocketed two wickets each at a crucial time.





In the first innings, Trichy Warriors set a target of 146 for the Dindigul Dragons after the latter opted to bowl during toss.





Brief score:





Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth 38(26), Monik Hariharan 41(26); Gurjabpreet Singh 2(24)





Trichy Warriors: Nidhish Rajagopal 45(33), Adnan Khan 26(24); Rahil Shah 2(25), M Poiamozhi 2(24)