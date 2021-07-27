TNPL 2021: Dindigul bowlers restrict Trichy Warriors for 145/5

Chennai :

Trichy's Amit Sathvik and Sumant Jain tried to set a platform past the powerplay, but their plans were destroyed when they were dismissed cheaply.





The next pair Nidhish Rajagopal and Adnan Khan build a 50-run partnership to bring up the team's score. But the partnership didn't last as Adnan Khan was dimissed for 26(24). Nidhish Rajagopal took the wheel until he was bowled out for 45(33).





The Dindigul bowlers tried their best to peg Trichy back resticting their score. Gurjabpreet Singh in particular exhibited an impressive performance by picking two wickets and allowing only 24 runs in his 4 overs.





Brief Score: Nidhish Rajagopal 45(33), Adnan Khan 26(24); Gurjabpreet Singh 2(24)