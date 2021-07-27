TNPL 2021: Dindigul Dragons opt to bowl against Ruby Trichy Warriors

Chennai :

Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors, who have displayed brilliant performances so far, won the previous games chasing. While Trichy Warriors are at the top of the points table, Dindigul Dragons have the record of highest ever successful run chase in the tournament after they attained the target of 202 in 18 overs on Sunday.





“We will bowl and make use of the conditions of the pitch. We are playing with the same tem,” said Dindigul Dragons skipper Hari Nishanth after winning toss. The Trichy Warriors are also set to play with the same team as their previous games.





Playing XI:





Dindigul Dragons: S Arun, Hari Nishanth(c), Mani Bharathi(w), R Vivek, Suresh Lokeshwar, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, M Silambarasan Ruby Trichy Warriors: Amit Sathvik, Sumant Jain, Adithya Ganesh(w), Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah(c), M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam