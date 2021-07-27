Tue, Jul 27, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finish 18th in 49er

Published: Jul 27,202106:30 PM by Akshay Kumar

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy kicked off their 49er competition by finishing 18th in their first race.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (File photo)
Chennai:
The duo slowed down after second series slumping from 6th place to 15th and then to 18th place in the final series.

The race 2 was postponed owing to inclement weather.

Ireland (Robert Dickinson & Sean Waddilove) came first, followed by Great Britain (Dylan Fietcher Scott & Stuart Bithell) and Germany (Erik Hell & Thomas Ploessel) in the second and third positions respectively.

