Tokyo Olympics: Vishnu Saravanan scales new heights as he finishes in 12th

Chennai :

Vishnu started on a great note finishing 11th in Mark 1 of the sixth race and dipped slightly in Mark 2 to 16th place. The Indian sailor, who was within top 10 (8th position) in Mark 3, finished the race in 12th position. The sailor’s top-notch performance lifted his overall rank to 22.









Meanwhile, Cyprus’s Pavlos Kontides was at the lead with 43 minutes and 19 seconds against his name in the sixth race. He was followed by Australia’s Matt Wearn and Sam Meech accordingly.





In the fifth race, Vishnu finished in 22nd position taking 4 minutes and 23 seconds longer than the race leader, Estonia’s Karl-Martin Rammo.





The Tamil Nadu sailor finished his first race of the day in 23rd position, taking 2 minutes and 21 seconds longer than the lead, a slight improvement to the finish he had in the third race. In the first and second race, Vishnu ended in 14th and 20th place respectively.