Tokyo Olympics: India’s Lovlina Borgohain makes it to Quarter Finals

Chennai :

Indian ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain makes her debut in Olympics with a win 3-2 against Germany’s Nadine Apetz in the preliminaries of Women’s Welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.





In her bout against Nadine, the Assamese boxer took the lead in the first round and maintained her lead into the third round as three judges favored her and two favored her opponent in both the rounds. The Indian pugilist went on to win the bout in a split decision.





Lovlina became the second boxer to qualify to the quarters after star boxer Mary Kom. The boxer will next face Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nei-chin on Friday. Lovlina Borgohain was the first boxer from Assam to qualify Olympics.