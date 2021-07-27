Tokyo Olympics: Manu and Saurabh knocked out in the qualifiers 2

Tokyo :

Manu's poor shots in both the series cost India the medal matches. India's medal hopes in the mixed team category come to a crashing halt.





Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury had an impressive tally in their first qualifiers where they finished right on top.





In the series one of the second qualifiers Manu had fewer 10s compared to her partner Saurabh Chaudhary who scored plenty of 10s throughout both the qualifiers. Manu had scored a lot of 9s and a couple of 8s to bring the team down to the 7th ranking. Manu's stroke of bad luck continued in series 2 where she shot relatively more 10s but hadn't plugged her 8s.





The other Indian team consisting of Yashaswini Singh and Abhishek Verma was eliminated in the very first qualification stage ending up in the 17th spot. Manu and Saurabh had put up a champion's effort to do well in the first qualifier but unfortunately weren't able to replicate that form in the second stage.