Chanu’s hopes of gold hinges on Hou’s dope test result

New Delhi :

“She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening,” a source in the know of developments said. China’s Zhihui Hou had bagged gold on Saturday with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record. While it’s commonplace for Olympic medalists to undergo doping tests, Zhihui’s case involves adverse analytical finding, meaning there will be tests to figure out if there is anything adverse in the first sample.





The rules clearly state, if an athlete fails the doping test, then the athlete who has won silver, will be awarded the gold.





Mirabai Chanu had opened India’s medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women’s 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg during her four successful attempts across the competition. China’s Zhihui Hou created a new Olympic record while Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.With this monumental silver medal, Chanu became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that Chanu will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department.



