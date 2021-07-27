Bhutia comes forward for noble cause

New Delhi :

Scouted by the Indian Football Foundation, a sister concern of the BBFS, the young prospects are between the ages of 12 and 17 years and come from challenging backgrounds from Manipur, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand. As part of the initiative, DSF will facilitate their training and provide end-to-end assistance in their education, nourishment and competitive exposure for the next one year.





Talking about the partnership, former Indian football captain Bhutia who also founded the schools, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dream Sports Foundation. Our mission to provide equal opportunities to every football-playing child in the country gets strengthened with DSF’s support. We are confident that structured guidance from experienced coaches and sports professionals can help talented youngsters become future footballers for India.”





Speaking about the ‘Dare to Dream’ initiative, Bhavit Sheth, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “Through this partnership, we will recognise and nurture young talented prospects and leave no stone unturned to support them in achieving their full potential.”