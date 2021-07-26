TNPL 2021: Maan Bafna’s fifty pilots Tiruppur Tamizhans to their first win of the tournament

Chennai :

The winning side were at 38-1 at the end of the powerplay and Siddharth as their driving force Tiruppur kept the score accelerating with his fantastic boundaries and sixes. However, Nellai Skipper Aparajith came in and along with his twin Indrajith pocketed his wicket. Without much panic, Maan K bafna picked it up from where Siddharth left off. His brilliant knock gained him a fifty and Tiruppur’s first win of the tournament.





Nellai’s Sanjay Yadav and Aparajith exhibited good bowling performance trying to keep things down in the middle overs.





In the first innings, Nellai Royal Kings set a target of 149 for Tiruppur Tamizhans.





Brief scores:





Tiruppur Tamizhans: Maan K Bafna 72(51), Siddharth 41(28); M Mohammed 3(23), Rajukumar 3(42), Mohan Prasath 1(16)





Nellai Royal Kings: L Suryaprakash 43(40, Arjun P Moorthy 35(16); Aparajith 3(9), Sanjay Yadav 2(29)