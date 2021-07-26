TNPL 2021: Arjun Murthy ‘s crucial cameo steers Nellai to 148/10 against Tiruppur

Chennai :

Nellai skipper Aparajith along with Suryap Pratap, Indrajith and Prados Paul were striking rich but Tiruppur Tamizhans kept picking wickets in equal intervals demolishing their building partnerships.





A lack of good partnership from Nellai and a colossal collapse of wickets left them reeling at 114. However, Arjun P Moorthy came to lift the team’s score with his stunning innings filled with boundaries.





Tiruppur Tamizhans bowling contingency didn’t take Nella’s comeback well as they came back with full force and dismissed the youngster and the rest of the team restricting the score to a chaseable target.





Tiruppur bowlers displayed a scintillating performance with Skipper Muhammed and Rajkumar picking wickets in quick succession and Muhammed and Mohan Prasath bowling the most economical overs. Aswin Crist’s catches are worth mentioning as well.





Breif scores: L Suryaprakash 43(40, Arjun P Moorthy 35(16); M Mohammed 3(23), Rajukumar 3(42), Mohan Prasath 1(16)