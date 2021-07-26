Did my best but couldn't win, I am sorry: TN’s Bhavani after fencing loss

Chennai :

Bhavani Devi, who hails from Tamil Nadu, had created history by becoming the first Indian fencer ever to win an Olympic game after her brilliant 15-3 win against Tunisian Nadia Ben Azizi. But her next opponent later in the day was France’s Manon Brunet, ranked No 3 in the world, who defeated the Indian fencer 15-7.





Even in her defeat, Bhavani Devi can come back with her head held high after impressing everyone with her aggressive gameplay against a much-fancied opponent.





“I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry. Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I will come back much stronger and successful at the next Olympics with all your prayers,” she said on social media.





She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union and State Sports Ministers, sports associations, and her coach and trainer. Bhavani Devi also paid special thanks to her mother, “my pillar of strength who came all the way to Olympics watching me live”, and those from Tamil Nadu and India who cheered and prayed for her victory.





With Bhavani’s loss, India’s fencing campaign at the Olympics has come to an end.



