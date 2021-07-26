Tokyo Olympics: Ashish Kumar loses 0-5 against Tuoheta in the preliminary round

Chennai :

The Indian landed the punches with great intent, good balance and composure but the Judges favored the Chinese unanimously in the first two rounds as his punches connected better and blocked most of his opponent’s jabs. The Indian pugilist gave it his all and the judges also favoured him unanimously in the third round but the result was inevitably favorable to the Chinese.





Tuoheta advanced to the next round, while Ashish became the third Indian boxer to crash out of Tokyo Olympics





Vikas Krishan and Manish Kaushik were knocked out of Tokyo Olympics after they lost against Quincy Okazawa and Luke McCormack respectively.