Tokyo Olympics: India’s medalling dream in Tennis comes crashing down as Nagal loses 0-2

Chennai :

Sumit Nagal lost 2-6, 1-6 against number two seed Daniil Mededev in the second round of Men’s singles Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.





Nagal’s unforced errors were his downfall during the first set as Mededev wrapped it up 6-2 easily. The Indian pushed back in the second set but his second seeded opponent’s classy knock made sure he had the set. This paved way for the Russian’s straight set wins 2-0, ending India’s campaign in Tennis at Tokyo Olympics.





Nagal won his opening game of the summer Olympics against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin on Saturday and became the first Indian male tennis player to win a game in Olympics after 25 years.





On Sunday, the women’s doubles Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina crashed out after losing against Ukraine’s Kichenok sisters.





Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally