Tokyo Olympics: Uninspiring numbers end Mairaj and Angad's medal quest

Chennai :

India's medal hopes in the shooting have been dwindling with a series of eliminations, the Skeet contest is the latest addition to the rough patch Indian shooters are going through in Tokyo.





The two-day Skeet contest ended with Indians finishing at the bottom with poor numbers towards the end. Angad Bajwa had an okayish day on Sunday, but with the costly misses, he was pulled down closer to his compatriot Mairaj Ahmed who was having a nightmarish Olympics on both days.





Mairaj missed three shots in round 3, two each in rounds 4 and 5. Angad missed one in the third and fifth round and missed two in his fourth-round pulling him down irrecoverably.





France's Eric Delaunay and Italy's Tammaro Cassandro have created an Olympic qualification record with just one miss to score 124 shots out of 125. In a tragic turn for US's Vincent Hancock who had a perfect 100 out of 100 shots after four rounds slipped in the all-important final round by shooting a 22 to slip three places to fourth.





The Skeet medals would be decided today in the finals that will be underway in a bit.





As for the crestfallen Indians, a medal in the shooting has to be awaited for in the mixed 10m air pistol and air rifle qualifiers on Tuesday.