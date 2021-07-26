Tokyo Olympics: Satwiksairaj and Chirag lose 0-2 to top seeded Indonesian pair

Chennai :

Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 13-21, 12-21 to Indonesia’s Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in the second round of men’s doubles Badminton at Tokyo Olympics.





The match began with short rallies as both teams eased into the fray. As they settled, the top-seeded Indonesian team displayed aggressive play and took the first game 21-12. In the second game, the Indian team returned with better coordination and executed an attacking play, but Gideon and Sukamuljo were just too good. They were the superior team, who took the game 21-12, winning the match 2-0.





The Satwiksairaj-Chirag pair had a thrilling start to their maiden Olympic games by beating World No 3 Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang. Despite the loss, the duo still has a chance to enter the knockout stage. They will next face Britain’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.





Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally