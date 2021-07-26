Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee knocked out of Olympics, Easy win for Fu Yu

Chennai :

Chinese-born Portuguese paddler Fu Yu thoroughly outclassed Sutirtha Mukherjee in straight sets in the 2nd round of the women’s singles table tennis event here in Tokyo.





The 25-year-old Indian had no answer to Fu Yu’s returns as she succumbed to the pressure.





Fresh from a sensational comeback in her last game, Sutirtha could not carry her form from her last game.





She started with a lot of errors and continual adjustments in her game throughout the game stopped her from gaining any sort of momentum. This gave the match in Fu Yu’s hands and she took it with open arms.





The Indian had no answer to the spin Fu Yu generated from her forehand and her slices. It was an utterly dominant performance from Fu Yu to finish the game in just 20 minutes.





With this loss, Sutirtha’s journey at the Olympics comes to an end.





Later in the day, Manika Batra is involved in her third round game.