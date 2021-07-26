Fencing: Valiant Bhavani Devi goes down fighting

Chennai :

Indian fencing star Bhavani Devi gave a good account of herself in her Round of 32 game loss to France’s Manon Brunet.





The French fencer, ranked No. 3 in the world, defeated the Tamil Nadu-based Bhavani Devi 15-7.





Bhavani Devi can come back with her head held high after impressing everyone with her aggressive gameplay against a much-fancied opponent.





This will be a learning experience for the Chennai girl as she looks to reach greater heights in the sport.





With fencing not being a common sport in India, Bhavani Devi’s biggest achievement at the Olympics would be making people aware of the sport.





Earlier in the day, Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer ever to win an Olympic game after her brilliant 15-3 win against Tunisian Nadia Ben Azizi.





With Bhavani’s loss, the Indian fencing campaign at the Olympics has come to an end.





