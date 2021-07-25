TNPL 2021: Dindigul Dragons steamrollers Kovai Kings for a huge win

Chennai :

Chasing 201, the DD lost the opener Arun in the powerplay. But when Mani Bharath took charge alongside skipper Nishanth for the second wicket there was no looking back for the Dindigul side as the partnership lasted till 176. Losing an early wicket did not force them to play safe, they took the attack back to the Kovai bowlers.





But 176 is where the game sprung a surprise with four consecutive wickets for no runs. Kovai bowlers weren't as unlucky as their Dindigul counterparts, but it was Dindigul batsmen's match to lose. The flurry of wickets wasn't good enough to derail the chase as Dindigul was well past the required run-rate pressure.





A few good strokes from Suresh Lokeshwar and S Swaminathan were good enough to see DD home. Dindigul won the match quite comfortably with two overs to spare.





Earlier, the Dindigul Dragons (DD) have won the toss and put the Kovai Kings to bat first. The LKK batsmen played in a way causing regret to the DD's decision of choosing to bowl first. Ganga Sridhar and Suresh Kumar played courageous shots and made a mincemeat of the Dindigul bowling.





Suthesh broke the 100+ partnership that looked dangerousby castling Suresh Kumar for a well made 58. But that wicket didn't deter the LKK's aggressive batting. Coming in at no. 3 Sai Sudharshan played a sensible innings aiding Sridhar's maximums also hitting four boundaries. Sridhar has scored 90 of 57 balls with seven 6s and six boundaries.





200+ chase in a T20 match can cause jitters to the chasing side, but DD handled pressure worthily. This big run-chase with two overs to spare can help DD catapult when net run rate comes to play.





Scores in brief :





LKK - 201/1 (20) Ganga Sridhar - 90 (57) Suthesh - 26/1 (4 overs)





DD - 202/5 (18) Mani Bharathi - 81 (32) Ganga Sridhar - 8/2 (1 over)