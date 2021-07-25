Suresh and Sridhar get LKK to a mammoth 201

Chennai :

The Dindugal Dragons (DD) have won the toss and put the Kovai Kings to bat first. The LKK batsmen played in a way causing regret to the DD's decision of choosing to bowl first. Ganga Sridhar and Suresh Kumar played courageous shots and made a mincemeat of the Dindugal bowling.





Suthesh broke the 100+ partnership that looked dangerousby castling Suresh Kumar for a well made 58. But that wicket didn't deter the LKK's aggressive batting. Coming in at no. 3 Sai Sudharshan played a sensible innings aiding Sridhar's maximums also hitting four boundaries. Sridhar has scored 90 of 57 balls with seven 6s and six boundaries.





Rangaraj Suthesh is the pick of the bowlers conceding just 26 of his four-over quota and claiming the lone wicket of Suresh Kumar. All the other bowlers of DD have had forgettable bowling figures this evening.





The Dindugal Dragons has its task cut out requiring 202 from 20 overs necessitating them to score over 10 runs per over for a successful chase.