TNPL 2021: Adnan’s fifty powers Ruby Trichy Warriors to 3-wicket win against Siechem Madurai Panthers

Chennai :

Madurai Panthers put pressure on Trichy Warriors early on by picking three wickets in quick succession with two in the first two balls of the innings.





Trichy was on edge until Adnan Khan and Adithya Ganesh stitched together a brilliant partnership to ease the building pressure. Adnan Khan went on to score a high quality fifty during his impressive knock.





Madurai’s Koushik J came to the opposite crease to dismiss not just Adnan 53(38) but also Mathivannan 6(7) leaving the Trichy side flustered. Antony Das and Adithya Ganesh’s dismissal added to the worry.





However, right handed batsman Saravana Kumar came in to turn the game around and helped his team successfully chase the set target with 3 wickets remaining.





In the first innings, Siechem Madurai Warriors set a below par score of 137/6 against Ruby Trichy Warriors.

Brief scores:





Trichy Warriors: Adnan Khan 53(38), Adithya Ganesh 41(44); Mathivannan 2(18), Saravan Kumar 2(31)





Madurai Panthers: J Kaushik 44(32), Anirudh B 36(35); J Koushik 2(17), Kiran Akash 2(19), Rohit 2(32)