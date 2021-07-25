TNPL 2021: Ruby Trichy Warriors restrict Siechem Madurai Panthers to 137

Chennai :

A good bowling attack from Trichy dictated over Madurai’s batting in the first innings making the chase easier for their batting contingencies. Especially, the bowling performance of Mathivannan was well appreciated as in the four overs that he bowled he picked two wickets in addition to conceding only 18 runs. Fielders too played their part in supporting the bowlers to restrict the score.





Madurai batters were slow to settle after losing four wickets early and in quick succession. They found solace from the 50-run partnership of Anirudh B and Kaushik J but the bowlers dismissed Kaushik 44(32) eventually stagnating the score board from there on.





During the toss, Ruby Trichy Warriors opted to bowl against the Siechem Madurai Panthers.





Brief Scores: J Kaushik 44(32), Anirudh B 36(35); Mathivannan 2(18), Saravan Kumar 2(31).