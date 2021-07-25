Tokyo Olympics: Srihari Natarajan gets eliminated in 100m backstroke heats

Chennai :

Srihari fell behind Germany's Marek Ulrich (53.74), Brazil's Guilherme Basseto (53.84), Singapore's Zheng Wen Quah (53.94) and one more swimmer from Germany Ole Braunschweig (54.14).





Earlier Maana Patel finished 39th in the 100m backstroke heats failing to qualify for the semifinals.





With Srihari and Maana's Olympic dreams coming to an end, India can rest its swimming medal hopes solely on Sajan Prakash who will be featuring in the 100 and 200 metres butterfly event on Monday.