Tokyo Olympics: Maana Patel finishes 2nd in the heat, fails to qualify for the semifinals

The time that the Indian clocked put her in 39th place which meant that she wouldn’t qualify for the semifinals as only the top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals.
Chennai:
India’s first female swimmer to qualify for Olympics, Maana Patel failed to qualify for the semifinal in the women’s 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Patel clocked 1:05.20 and finished second in the heatstrailing behind Zimbawbwe’s Donata Katai (1:02.73), who finished firt in the heat and ahead of Grenada’s Kimberly Ince (1:10.24), who finished third.
Thus, ends the young swimmer’s feat in Tokyo Olympics.
