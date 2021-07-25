Tokyo Olympics: Maana Patel finishes 2nd in the heat, fails to qualify for the semifinals

Chennai :

India’s first female swimmer to qualify for Olympics, Maana Patel failed to qualify for the semifinal in the women’s 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.





Patel clocked 1:05.20 and finished second in the heatstrailing behind Zimbawbwe’s Donata Katai (1:02.73), who finished firt in the heat and ahead of Grenada’s Kimberly Ince (1:10.24), who finished third.





Thus, ends the young swimmer’s feat in Tokyo Olympics.



