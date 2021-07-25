Boxing: Mary Kom progresses to the next round

Chennai :

Mary Kom defeated Miguelina Hernandez 4-1 on split decisions to move into the Round of 16 of the Women’s flyweight boxing event.





Playing against an opponent who is 15 years her junior, the Indian negated her opponent’s threats and matched her reflexes.





It wasn’t the cleanest of bouts but Mary Kom connected a few punches nicely.





The highlight of the game was Mary Kom giving a left, then a right, and then an uppercut to her opponent who matched the Indian for most parts of the game.





Mary Kom will now face Colombia's Valence Victoria Ingrit Lorena on July 29.





It was not the best game from a refereeing point of view as few decisions were close calls and on another day the result could have been different.



