Manika Batra comes from 2 sets down to win her round 2 game

Going two sets down and then making an almost improbable comeback, the Indian paddler produced a stunning performance against the seeded Ukrainian.





An aggressive, front-foot game and indulging in long rallies were the keys to the Indian’s win.





After going two sets down, Batra won the next 2 to tie the game 2-2. Pesotska restored her lead in the fifth set but our Indian star held her nerves to have the last laugh.





Manika Batra will face Austrian paddler Sofia Polcanova in the third round.





In the remaining Round 2 fixtures, involving Indians, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Suthirtha Mukherjee will play in their respective games tomorrow.