Tokyo Olympics: Nethra Kumanan improves her race 2 performance, Vishnu Saravanan shines

Chennai :

Nethra had first struggled in first two rounds in the race 1 coming at 40th position and she jumped 7 spots above to 33rd while finishing the race.





She had a promising start in the race 2 coming at 6th position but slumped to 10th and then to 16th position in the following rounds. Nethra still had a relatively good performance.





In Men's Laser competition, Vishnu Saravanan got better finishing in the 14th position after starting in the 29th. He was in the 2nd position in race 2 before getting curtailed by inclement weather. There is no clear indication of the resumption of the postponed race.





Nethra will have her third race on Monday.



