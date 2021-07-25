Tokyo Olympics: Nethra Kumanan improves her race 2 performance, Vishnu Saravanan shines

Nethra Kumanan finished her first race in 33rd position and had an improved performance in her second race finishing it in 16th position. Vishnu's was in second position in his second race before weather played spoilsport.
Chennai:
Nethra had first struggled in first two rounds in the race 1 coming at 40th position and she jumped 7 spots above to 33rd while finishing the race.
She had a promising start in the race 2 coming at 6th position but slumped to 10th and then to 16th position in the following rounds. Nethra still had a relatively good performance.
In Men's Laser competition, Vishnu Saravanan got better finishing in the 14th position after starting in the 29th. He was in the 2nd position in race 2 before getting curtailed by inclement weather. There is no clear indication of the resumption of the postponed race.
Nethra will have her third race on Monday.
Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo games updates & medal tally
