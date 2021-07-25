Tokyo Olympics: Lam goes past Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Chennai :

Lam came back strongly by winning more points on his own serve in the backend of the contest. He also did Sathiyan in by reversing the latter's forehand topspin technique.





The Hong Kong paddler also started taking unassailable leads in the game 5,6 and 7 to emerge victorious. Lam did not have such leads in the three previous sets he lost.





India's hopes for a medal through Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is over now. He got a bye in the first round. Siu Hang Lam will battle world no.3 Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu in the third round.



