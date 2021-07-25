SHOOTING: INDIAN DUO FAIL TO QUALIFY FOR FINALS

Chennai :

Indian shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyanshu Panwar failed to make the cut for the finals of the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event here in Tokyo.





Deepak Kumar finished at 26th place with a score of 624.7 while the 18-year-old Divyanshu Panwar occupied 32nd place after scoring 622.8.





Chinese shooter Haoran Yang created an Olympic qualification record at the same event with a score of 632.7 Coming back, it has been a disappointing start for Indian shooters as they look to put their woes behind them and get back to form.





Meanwhile, the Men’s Skeet event involving Ahmad Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa is currently on with both of the shooters around the 10th place.





Scores





Deepak Kumar 624.7(26)





Divyanshu Panwar 622.8(32)