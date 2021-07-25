Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the finals of the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around event

Gymnast Pranati Nayak’s Olympic campaign ended after she failed to finish inside the top 24 in the qualification subdivision rounds of the Artistic Gymnastics event.
Chennai:
Nayak was disappointing in the uneven bars round and mediocre in the other 3 rounds( floor, vault, and balance beam).
In the uneven bars round, she managed a measly score of 8.566, the least of all the participants in her respective subdivision.
With Nayak’s exit, India’s Artistic Gymnastics campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is officially over as she was India’s sole representative in the sport.
Pranati Nayak scores
Vault 13.466
Uneven bars 9.033
Floor 10.633
Balance beam 9.433
Total: 42.565
Conversations