Sun, Jul 25, 2021

Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the finals of the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around event

Published: Jul 25,202111:26 AM by Keerthi Krishna

Updated: Jul 25,202111:42 AM

Gymnast Pranati Nayak’s Olympic campaign ended after she failed to finish inside the top 24 in the qualification subdivision rounds of the Artistic Gymnastics event.

Source: Reuters
Chennai:
Nayak was disappointing in the uneven bars round and mediocre in the other 3 rounds( floor, vault, and balance beam).

In the uneven bars round, she managed a measly score of 8.566, the least of all the participants in her respective subdivision.

With Nayak’s exit, India’s Artistic Gymnastics campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is officially over as she was India’s sole representative in the sport.

Pranati Nayak scores

Vault 13.466

Uneven bars 9.033

Floor 10.633

Balance beam 9.433

Total: 42.565
