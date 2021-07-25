Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the finals of the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around event

Chennai :

Nayak was disappointing in the uneven bars round and mediocre in the other 3 rounds( floor, vault, and balance beam).





In the uneven bars round, she managed a measly score of 8.566, the least of all the participants in her respective subdivision.





With Nayak’s exit, India’s Artistic Gymnastics campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is officially over as she was India’s sole representative in the sport.





Pranati Nayak scores





Vault 13.466





Uneven bars 9.033





Floor 10.633





Balance beam 9.433





Total: 42.565