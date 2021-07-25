Tokyo Olympics: Indian rowers qualify for semis

Chennai :

Earlier on Friday in the heats, the duo were placed in fifth position thereby losing the opportunity to directly qualify for the semifinals. But their position was good enough to go through repechage.





Arjun and Arvind today have reached the distance in 6.51.36 minutes to be placed in the third spot just behind Poland and Spain. While Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Algeria came fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.





The Indians will feature in the semifinals contest on Monday.