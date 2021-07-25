Satwik-Chirag pair stuns 3rd seeds, Praneeth suffers loss

Satwiksairaj and Chirag in action during their opening group match

Tokyo :

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, currently ranked World No.10, notched up a stunning 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 win over Lee and Wang, who clinched back-to-back titles at the Yonex Thailand Open, the Toyota Thailand Open and the BWF World Tour Finals in Thailand earlier this year. However, 13th-seeded B Sai Praneeth suffered a demoralising 17-21, 15-21 loss to World No.47 Misha Zilberman of Israel in a 41-minute men’s singles Group D match.





Results: Men’s doubles: Group A: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 16-21, 27-25; Men’s singles: Group D: B Sai Praneeth lost 17-21, 15-21 to Misha Zilberman of Israel.





