TNPL2021: Salem Spartans beat Tiruppur Tamizhans by 16 runs

Tiruppur in addition to losing two wicket, they also failed to maximize in the powerplay. Spartans’ bowlers picking wickets in quick succession didn’t help their feat in chasing the target.





The Triuppur batsman took their time to settle down and every ball that didn’t touch the fence cost them, making the chase a uphill task. When the batsman were indeed picking up pace, Abhishek’s stunning catch followed by Periyasamy’s economical over came into play and turned the game against the team. Then came Skipper Mohammed with the guns blazing as his six gave new hope for Tiruppur but for no avail. He was sent back to the pavilion by the end of the over. Even Rokins’ fifty failed to attribute to their chase with team’s wickets landing comfortably into Spartan fielders’ hands during the death overs. In the first innings, Salem Spartans posted a competitive score of 164/5 against Trippur Tamizhans.





Brief score: SS: Daryl Ferrario 40(27), S Abhishek 38(31); Periyasamy 2(22), Murugan Ashwin 2(27), Praanesh 2(26)





TT: Francis Rokins 58(48): Rajkumar 1(31), Aswin Crist 1(26)